Left Menu

Veefin Solutions Reports Robust Q3 FY26: Expanding Global Reach in Digital Banking

Veefin Solutions Limited, a global enterprise software company, announced strong Q3 FY26 financial results, showing significant profitability in its standalone operations. Revenue for the nine-month period was ₹46.57 crore with a high EBITDA margin. The company continues to expand its multi-product transaction-banking platform globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:21 IST
Veefin Solutions Reports Robust Q3 FY26: Expanding Global Reach in Digital Banking
  • Country:
  • India

Veefin Solutions Limited, a leading global enterprise software company specializing in digital and transaction-banking platforms, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending FY26. The firm demonstrated strong profitability in its standalone business supported by healthy margins and strategic initiatives.

For Q3 FY26, Veefin reported a revenue of ₹20.19 crore and achieved an EBITDA margin of 58.25%, while the nine-month revenue was ₹46.57 crore with an EBITDA margin of 52.45%. Consolidated performance saw a revenue of ₹213.78 crore with an EBITDA margin of 19.10% for the nine-month period.

The company continued to enhance its transaction-banking platforms, with ongoing projects in Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, and Digital Banking. With active deployments in over 24 countries, Veefin is well-positioned to capitalize on global demand for its solutions.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026