Veefin Solutions Reports Robust Q3 FY26: Expanding Global Reach in Digital Banking

Veefin Solutions Limited, a leading global enterprise software company specializing in digital and transaction-banking platforms, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending FY26. The firm demonstrated strong profitability in its standalone business supported by healthy margins and strategic initiatives.

For Q3 FY26, Veefin reported a revenue of ₹20.19 crore and achieved an EBITDA margin of 58.25%, while the nine-month revenue was ₹46.57 crore with an EBITDA margin of 52.45%. Consolidated performance saw a revenue of ₹213.78 crore with an EBITDA margin of 19.10% for the nine-month period.

The company continued to enhance its transaction-banking platforms, with ongoing projects in Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, and Digital Banking. With active deployments in over 24 countries, Veefin is well-positioned to capitalize on global demand for its solutions.