Vodafone Idea says its net loss narrows to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3 FY26, revenue stays almost flat at Rs 11,323 crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:26 IST
