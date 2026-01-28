IndiGo's Ambitious Global Takeoff Plan

During a press briefing at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit, IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, revealed the airline's ambitious expansion strategy with a focus on international markets. By 2030, IndiGo aims to achieve nearly 40 percent overseas capacity, dramatically increasing its global reach.

Currently operating a fleet of 440 planes and managing over 2,200 flights, IndiGo is set on a trajectory to become even more dominant in the airline industry. The CEO emphasized the goal of carrying 200 million passengers across 4,000 routes by the end of the decade.

In preparation for this growth, IndiGo has placed an order for 900 aircraft, enhancing its fleet with the inclusion of 39 A321 XLRs, ensuring they remain a competitive force in the aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)