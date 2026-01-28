Left Menu

IndiGo's Ambitious Global Takeoff Plan

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers outlined plans for significant international expansion, targeting 40% overseas capacity and over 4,000 daily flights by 2030. With a current fleet of 440 planes and 2,200 flights, the airline aims to transport 200 million passengers and is on track to expand its fleet with 900 new aircraft.

Updated: 28-01-2026 16:59 IST
During a press briefing at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit, IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, revealed the airline's ambitious expansion strategy with a focus on international markets. By 2030, IndiGo aims to achieve nearly 40 percent overseas capacity, dramatically increasing its global reach.

Currently operating a fleet of 440 planes and managing over 2,200 flights, IndiGo is set on a trajectory to become even more dominant in the airline industry. The CEO emphasized the goal of carrying 200 million passengers across 4,000 routes by the end of the decade.

In preparation for this growth, IndiGo has placed an order for 900 aircraft, enhancing its fleet with the inclusion of 39 A321 XLRs, ensuring they remain a competitive force in the aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

