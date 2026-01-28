Left Menu

Tragic Crash: The Baramati Airstrip Accident and Its Investigation

A forensic probe has been initiated following the tragic crash at Baramati that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Investigators are focusing on technical factors leading to the Learjet 45's crash during a second landing attempt amid poor visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:32 IST
Aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reached Baramati to probe the tragic crash killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The team aims to uncover technical reasons for the crash of the Learjet 45, which occurred during a second landing attempt.

The AAIB's investigation, mandated for aircraft accidents involving heavier or turbojet crafts, comes after the tragedy involving the 16-year-old jet operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Poor visibility and lack of instrumental landing system at Baramati airstrip are key concerns.

While clear conditions and runway clearance were given, the aircraft failed in its attempt resulting in the fatal incident. Experts highlight the absence of critical airport navigation systems as potential factors that could have averted the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

