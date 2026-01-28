Toy Gun Road Rage: Businessman Arrested After Altercation

A 52-year-old businessman has been apprehended for assaulting a motorcyclist and threatening him with a toy gun amid a road rage incident in Sadar Bazar. The episode unfolded on January 26, following a collision between their vehicles, escalating into a threat with a toy pistol, according to police reports.

The complainant, en route to his office, reported that the altercation began when his motorcycle's side mirror collided with the accused's car. During the fracas, the accused allegedly brandished a toy gun at the motorcyclist, instilling fear, according to the police.

The victim's attempt to film the incident was interrupted when a woman in the accused's car briefly seized his phone, returning it upon his alarm. A swift investigation led to the arrest of Amit Sagar, who confessed while the recovered toy gun corroborated the victim's account, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)