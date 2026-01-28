Odisha Bandh Sparks Mixed Reactions Over Paddy Procurement Issues

The eight-hour Odisha bandh organized by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday elicited mixed reactions, with the state's BJP government labeling it a 'flop show'. Although train services remained unaffected, road transport faced partial disruptions as protesters blocked roads.

The bandh, which took place from 6 am to 2 pm, saw protesters burning motor tyres on roads, inconveniencing passengers at bus terminals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Shops and educational institutions closed in several areas, while offices operated under tightened security.

The protest, endorsed by Congress and CPI(M), focused on the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra dismissed these allegations, claiming that paddy procurement in Odisha was progressing smoothly, with the state maintaining that farmers were content with the existing system.

