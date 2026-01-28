Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Speeds Ahead with Record Revenue Growth

TVS Motor Company reported a 37% increase in operating revenue for Q3 2025, reaching Rs. 12,476 Crores compared to the same period in 2024. With a notable rise in motorcycle, scooter, and electric vehicle sales, the company's strong performance reinforces its status as a leading global two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

TVS Motor Company has reported a remarkable 37% surge in operating revenue for the quarter ending December 2025, amounting to Rs. 12,476 Crores. This figure significantly surpasses the Rs. 9,097 Crores recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's Operating EBITDA soared by 51% to Rs. 1,634 Crores, showcasing its highest ever quarterly Operating EBITDA margin at 13.1%. With total two and three-wheeler sales up by 27%, TVS marked its strongest quarterly sales to date, further propelled by a 40% jump in electric vehicle sales.

International sales contributed substantially, with two-wheeler exports increasing by 35%. The company's strategic expansion and sustained innovations reinforce its leading position in the global mobility market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

