TVS Motor Company Speeds Ahead with Record Revenue Growth

TVS Motor Company has reported a remarkable 37% surge in operating revenue for the quarter ending December 2025, amounting to Rs. 12,476 Crores. This figure significantly surpasses the Rs. 9,097 Crores recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's Operating EBITDA soared by 51% to Rs. 1,634 Crores, showcasing its highest ever quarterly Operating EBITDA margin at 13.1%. With total two and three-wheeler sales up by 27%, TVS marked its strongest quarterly sales to date, further propelled by a 40% jump in electric vehicle sales.

International sales contributed substantially, with two-wheeler exports increasing by 35%. The company's strategic expansion and sustained innovations reinforce its leading position in the global mobility market.

