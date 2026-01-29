FBI Raids Georgia Election Office Amid Fraud Claims

The FBI conducted a surprise search of the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia's Union City on Wednesday. This action is part of an inquiry into possible election interference linked to unfounded claims made by former President Donald Trump regarding the 2020 election results.

Authorities sought to seize documents and materials potentially related to Trump's allegations, including computers and ballots. This move follows legal actions initiated by Trump's administration to access Fulton County's 2020 election records, which are under seal according to state law.

The raid comes after Trump's comments reiterating his claims of a 'rigged election' and amid continued legal disputes over the handling of ballots. As the Justice Department under Trump scrutinizes several states over voter data, legal battles continue to unfold over the management and integrity of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)