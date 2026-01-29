Norway's Wealth Fund Ramps Up U.S. Treasury Holdings

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has expanded its holdings in U.S. Treasuries during the latter half of 2025, according to new data released on Wednesday.

The fund, operated by Norges Bank Investment Management, now possesses U.S. Treasuries worth $199 billion, making up 9.4% of its total investments by the end of December 31.

This marks an increase from $181 billion in U.S. Treasuries, which constituted 9.2% of the fund's portfolio at the end of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)