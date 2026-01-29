Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Ramps Up U.S. Treasury Holdings

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, increased its U.S. Treasury holdings to $199 billion, reflecting a rise from $181 billion six months prior. This continued investment trend highlights the fund's strategic shifts and its significant role in global financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 29-01-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has expanded its holdings in U.S. Treasuries during the latter half of 2025, according to new data released on Wednesday.

The fund, operated by Norges Bank Investment Management, now possesses U.S. Treasuries worth $199 billion, making up 9.4% of its total investments by the end of December 31.

This marks an increase from $181 billion in U.S. Treasuries, which constituted 9.2% of the fund's portfolio at the end of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

