Bombay Canvas: Redefining Cinema with Vertical Storytelling

Bombay Canvas, a Mumbai startup, is pioneering vertical storytelling as a creative choice, challenging the traditional cinema norms. With projects like a vertical biopic on Ranjit Bajaj and 'The Great Indian Heist,' it's reshaping mobile screen content and expanding narrative boundaries in India's media landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST
Bombay Canvas and the Rise of India's Microdrama Economy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay Canvas, a burgeoning media startup based in Mumbai, is revolutionizing the industry with its bold commitment to vertical storytelling, a format often overlooked by traditional cinema. This innovative approach positions Bombay Canvas as India's pioneering brand fully embracing vertical narratives, making a strategic choice rather than a technological compromise.

In the midst of ongoing industry debates about the legitimacy of short-form content as 'serious cinema,' Bombay Canvas presents a compelling argument. With influential backing from investors like Bhavesh Patel of Colour Yellow Productions, the company skillfully combines creative vision and narrative discipline, bringing new dimensions to the world of mobile-centric storytelling.

The company's upcoming projects illustrate its groundbreaking philosophy. The vertical microdrama biopic on Ranjit Bajaj, designed for mobile consumption, and 'The Great Indian Heist,' a 16-part thriller comprising 90-second episodes, exemplify cinema reimagined for the digital age. Bombay Canvas also ventures into food storytelling with 'Flavours of a Billion' and plans to launch India's inaugural vertical anime series, showcasing its diverse creative portfolio.

