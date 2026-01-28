Indore Constable Arrested in Shocking Sexual Assault Case

A head constable from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been apprehended for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to local police officials.

The accused, Deepak Girwal, has been suspended, and a detailed investigation has commenced following allegations from the teenage student. She accused Girwal of harassment and coercion, stating he forced her into a car by holding her hand.

A case has been filed against the constable under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Girwal appeared before a local court and has been placed in judicial custody as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)