Gold and Silver Prices Break Records Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold and silver prices have reached unprecedented highs in the national capital, fueled by a weakened US dollar and robust global buying trends.

Silver extended its rally, climbing 4.05% to an all-time high, while gold rose 3% to a fresh peak in the bullion markets. Heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent trade uncertainties have driven up safe-haven demand.

Weak US data and possible Federal Reserve rate cuts are further impacting the dollar, reinforcing the meteoric rise of these precious metals globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)