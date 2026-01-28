Left Menu

Gold and Silver Prices Break Records Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold and silver prices soared to unprecedented levels amid a weak US dollar and strong buying trends. The surge is driven by geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainties. Market analysts highlight safe-haven demand for precious metals as the US dollar weakens, affecting international bullion prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:42 IST
Gold and Silver Prices Break Records Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and silver prices have reached unprecedented highs in the national capital, fueled by a weakened US dollar and robust global buying trends.

Silver extended its rally, climbing 4.05% to an all-time high, while gold rose 3% to a fresh peak in the bullion markets. Heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent trade uncertainties have driven up safe-haven demand.

Weak US data and possible Federal Reserve rate cuts are further impacting the dollar, reinforcing the meteoric rise of these precious metals globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026