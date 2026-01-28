Gold and Silver Prices Break Records Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Gold and silver prices soared to unprecedented levels amid a weak US dollar and strong buying trends. The surge is driven by geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainties. Market analysts highlight safe-haven demand for precious metals as the US dollar weakens, affecting international bullion prices.
Gold and silver prices have reached unprecedented highs in the national capital, fueled by a weakened US dollar and robust global buying trends.
Silver extended its rally, climbing 4.05% to an all-time high, while gold rose 3% to a fresh peak in the bullion markets. Heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent trade uncertainties have driven up safe-haven demand.
Weak US data and possible Federal Reserve rate cuts are further impacting the dollar, reinforcing the meteoric rise of these precious metals globally.
