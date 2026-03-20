Geopolitical Tensions Spike Premium Petrol, Diesel Prices

In New Delhi, premium petrol prices surged by Rs 2 per litre while industrial diesel saw a dramatic hike of Rs 22 per litre on Friday. This is attributed to the rising global oil prices, driven by ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.

Amidst these developments, the rupee nosedived to an all-time low of 93.53 against the US dollar, exacerbated by relentless foreign fund outflows and climbing crude oil prices due to tense geopolitical climates.

Additionally, the Indian government has enacted a blockade against 300 illegal gambling websites and apps. This robust regulatory move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal online activities. Concurrently, India's forex reserves have fallen by USD 7 billion as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)