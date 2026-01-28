Sula Vineyards Celebrates India-EU FTA Safeguards for Wine Industry

Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine company, has announced its approval of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which offers significant protections to the local wine industry. The treaty includes a minimum import price of 2.5 euro per 750 ml bottle, addressing key domestic concerns.

With the final details of the India-EU FTA to be officially announced, Sula believes the framework achieves a balanced outcome by protecting over 90% of Indian wines priced below Rs 1,500 and facilitating market growth. Drawing comparisons to the phased duty reductions in the India-Australia FTA, Sula anticipates a similar gradual approach for European wines.

After 18 years of negotiation, the agreement is set to be signed later this year and could be enacted early next year. It includes duty concessions to the EU comparable to those for Australia and New Zealand but with slightly lower thresholds. This ensures Indian wines gain market access in the EU, satisfying a major EU demand.

