UIDAI Launches Advanced Aadhaar App Revolutionizing Digital Identity

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital identity verification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a new and advanced Aadhaar app. The launch event saw attendance from Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada. This new application presents a major improvement over the existing M Aadhaar app, prioritizing a more secure, faster, and privacy-centric digital identity for citizens. UIDAI's statement highlighted that the app facilitates limited and need-based data sharing.

The CEO of UIDAI, Bhuvnesh Kumar, expressed that establishing identity is vital across myriad situations, such as renting accommodation and accessing services. Previously, individuals relied on multiple, often outdated, physical identity documents. With the new Aadhaar app, digital identity verification becomes seamless, allowing for credentials digitally signed and shared through the app to be considered verified. Kumar emphasized the app's ability to perform direct app-to-app verification, thereby facilitating instant identity confirmation by service providers, without additional procedures.

Minister Prasada lauded Aadhaar's evolution into a global model for digital identity. He stressed that the system is voluntary and has built-in privacy features, designed to ease citizens' lives and bolster India's digital and technological standing. Highlighting initiatives like the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Prasada underscored India's growing prominence as a hub for digital and advanced services, supported by global agreements and recognition.