Left Menu

India and Chile Close in on Comprehensive Trade Agreement

India is nearing completion of a free trade agreement with Chile. The agreement could provide India access to critical minerals important for various sectors. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will expand on the existing preferential trade agreement, covering digital services, investments, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:02 IST
India and Chile Close in on Comprehensive Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Chile are on the brink of finalizing a free trade agreement aimed at facilitating access to critical minerals essential for electronics, automotive, and solar industries. Officials indicate that negotiations are progressing and nearing completion.

The current talks seek to expand the preferential trade agreement established in 2006 into a more comprehensive economic partnership. This new pact will encompass sectors such as digital services, investment promotion, cooperation in micro, small, and medium enterprises, alongside critical minerals.

While India's trade with Chile remains modest, with a slight decline in exports, imports from Chile surged significantly. Meanwhile, India also plans discussions for an FTA with the ASEAN nations and is initiating talks with the Mercosur bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026