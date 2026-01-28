Andhra Pradesh Implements Bold Infrastructure and Social Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took bold steps by approving a significant government guarantee to the APTIDCO for a loan exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, aimed at constructing housing units under the PMAY scheme. This initiative includes enhancing the infrastructure necessary to support these housing projects.

In a move recognizing sporting excellence, the Cabinet acknowledged Jyothi Yarraji's achievements in athletics by granting her a residential plot and future government job. Additionally, changes to pension rules will benefit orphaned children, with pensions now transferable in specific circumstances.

Land management decisions saw government lands allocated to the Forest Department for port development, while a healthcare and research facility is set to be established in Visakhapatnam. The energy sector will receive a financial boost through a special loan to the APPFCL to address power and coal requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)