Left Menu

India Slashes Duties on Luxury European Cars: A Trade Milestone with the EU

India and the European Union have finalized a trade deal reducing import duties on luxury European cars to 30%, opening the Indian market to brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. This agreement is part of a strategy to boost trade amid global uncertainties, impacting both combustion and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:40 IST
India Slashes Duties on Luxury European Cars: A Trade Milestone with the EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark trade agreement, India will reduce import duties on luxury European cars from a maximum of 110% to just 30%. This strategic move, confirmed by an official source, aims to open India's automobile market to high-end manufacturers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The pact, finalized on Tuesday with the European Union, seeks to reduce tariffs on most goods, boosting trade levels significantly. As the world's third-largest car market, India's prior import tariffs of 70% to 110% presented a significant barrier to foreign carmakers. The new deal will substantially lower duties on imported vehicles, split into three pricing categories.

The deal also anticipates a significant influx of European cars with annual import caps applied to different categories. While the concessions also extend to electric vehicles, the tariffs on these will reduce gradually, ensuring protection for local manufacturers like Tata and Mahindra over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026