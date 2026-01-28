Winter Storm's Impact: American Airlines' Record Disruption and Struggles

The recent winter storm in the U.S. has resulted in more than 9,000 flight cancellations for American Airlines, marking the largest weather-related disruption in the company's history. With the storm constituting a significant strain on airline operations, American anticipates a revenue decline of $150 million to $200 million in the first quarter.

According to CEO Robert Isom, the storm's timing and location exacerbated its impact, affecting key hubs like Dallas-Fort Worth and causing logistical challenges. Many crews struggled to secure hotel accommodations, with some forced to spend nights in airport terminals.

In response, American Airlines has implemented extra-pay provisions to encourage staff to cover unassigned flights and expedite recovery efforts. Nonetheless, union representatives have expressed dissatisfaction with the execution of crisis management, pointing to inefficiencies in securing crew rest and accommodation arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)