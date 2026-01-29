Ecuador's Campaign Finance Scandal: Allegations of Venezuelan Money

Ecuador's prosecutor's office carried out raids on Wednesday targeting the homes of politicians affiliated with former President Rafael Correa's leftist party. The officials are investigating allegations that illicit funds from Venezuela were used in the 2023 presidential campaign.

Among those targeted was presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez, as part of a broader inquiry into organized crime and money laundering, the prosecutor's office stated. They allege cash from Venezuela financed the campaign, although no additional details have been provided.

Gonzalez has refuted these claims, declaring that neither she nor her party, Citizens' Revolution, received any funds from Venezuela. She labeled the investigation as political persecution and insisted that campaign expenses had been duly submitted to electoral authorities, accusing the prosecutor's office of having no substantial evidence.

