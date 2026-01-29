Left Menu

Ecuador's Campaign Finance Scandal: Allegations of Venezuelan Money

Ecuador's prosecutor's office raided homes of politicians linked to former President Rafael Correa’s party, investigating alleged illicit Venezuelan money used in the 2023 presidential campaign. The raids targeted candidate Luisa Gonzalez, amid allegations of organized crime and money laundering, which Gonzalez claims are politically motivated and unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:56 IST
Ecuador's Campaign Finance Scandal: Allegations of Venezuelan Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's prosecutor's office carried out raids on Wednesday targeting the homes of politicians affiliated with former President Rafael Correa's leftist party. The officials are investigating allegations that illicit funds from Venezuela were used in the 2023 presidential campaign.

Among those targeted was presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez, as part of a broader inquiry into organized crime and money laundering, the prosecutor's office stated. They allege cash from Venezuela financed the campaign, although no additional details have been provided.

Gonzalez has refuted these claims, declaring that neither she nor her party, Citizens' Revolution, received any funds from Venezuela. She labeled the investigation as political persecution and insisted that campaign expenses had been duly submitted to electoral authorities, accusing the prosecutor's office of having no substantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026