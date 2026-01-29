Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Pact: The 'Mother of All Deals' in Global Commerce

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, highlighted by a report from Ernst & Young, marks a major milestone in global trade. This comprehensive deal promises significant benefits across sectors like automobiles and textiles, stimulating innovation and strengthening economic ties between two global giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:32 IST
India-EU Free Trade Pact: The 'Mother of All Deals' in Global Commerce
PM Modi with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa (Photo/DD/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described by a report from Ernst & Young (EY) as one of India's most substantial trade concessions, signifies a pivotal evolution in global economic relations. Offering significant potential, this agreement aligns two powerhouse economies towards mutual growth and opportunity.

Highlighted by the report is the agreement's potential to catalyze advances in key sectors, such as automobile, defense, aerospace, textiles, and IT. In automobiles, the proposed reductions in import duties could enhance market competition, driving innovation and consumer choice. This financial shake-up aims to foster a resilient domestic manufacturing landscape.

Additionally, in defense, aerospace, and IT, the framework anticipates industrial cooperation and technological exchange, powered by reduced tariffs and strategic alliances. Textiles gain an edge with zero-duty access to European markets, while IT professionals may see improved mobility and engagement, addressing long-standing cross-border social security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026