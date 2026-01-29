India-EU Free Trade Pact: The 'Mother of All Deals' in Global Commerce

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described by a report from Ernst & Young (EY) as one of India's most substantial trade concessions, signifies a pivotal evolution in global economic relations. Offering significant potential, this agreement aligns two powerhouse economies towards mutual growth and opportunity.

Highlighted by the report is the agreement's potential to catalyze advances in key sectors, such as automobile, defense, aerospace, textiles, and IT. In automobiles, the proposed reductions in import duties could enhance market competition, driving innovation and consumer choice. This financial shake-up aims to foster a resilient domestic manufacturing landscape.

Additionally, in defense, aerospace, and IT, the framework anticipates industrial cooperation and technological exchange, powered by reduced tariffs and strategic alliances. Textiles gain an edge with zero-duty access to European markets, while IT professionals may see improved mobility and engagement, addressing long-standing cross-border social security issues.

