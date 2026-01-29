Economic Survey 2025-26: Navigating Uncertain Waters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, outlining the nation's economic performance for the fiscal year. The report forecasts a GDP growth rate of 6.8-7.2% for 2026-27, slightly below this year's estimate of 7.4%.

The Economic Survey acts as a precursor to the Union Budget and highlights the macroeconomic objectives for the coming year. It sets the stage for strategic policy decisions amid global economic challenges.

With rising geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation worldwide, the Survey prioritizes the government's policy actions to maintain economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)