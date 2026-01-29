India-EU Trade Agreement: A New Era for Automotive and Agro Exports

An initiative poised to shape India's economic landscape, the India-EU free trade agreement, could revolutionize the nation's automotive industry and agri-food export potential. Set for activation by year-end, the pact is expected to intensify India's interaction with one of the globe's largest economic alliances, experts suggest.

Sanjay Budhia, esteemed for his role with the CII's National Committee on Exports, underscores the agreement as a pivotal move for market access and trade advantage. The deal, slated to offer preferential channels for various goods, anticipates lucrative opportunities for domestic enterprises, fortifying India's global trade stature.

Experts like Saurabh Kanchan from Deloitte India highlight the tariff reductions on passenger cars, shifting India's competitive dynamics by aligning its trade policies, potentially inviting significant foreign direct investments into the auto sector. The agreement also proposes enhanced terms for value-added agriculturals, aiming to shift sourcing preferences toward India.

(With inputs from agencies.)