India-EU Trade Agreement: A New Era for Automotive and Agro Exports

The India-EU free trade agreement is set to bolster India's automotive sector and agri-food exports through preferential access and reduced tariffs, with significant foreign investment anticipated. With existing bilateral trade over USD 136 billion, the pact represents a major opportunity for enhancing market access and global value chain integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An initiative poised to shape India's economic landscape, the India-EU free trade agreement, could revolutionize the nation's automotive industry and agri-food export potential. Set for activation by year-end, the pact is expected to intensify India's interaction with one of the globe's largest economic alliances, experts suggest.

Sanjay Budhia, esteemed for his role with the CII's National Committee on Exports, underscores the agreement as a pivotal move for market access and trade advantage. The deal, slated to offer preferential channels for various goods, anticipates lucrative opportunities for domestic enterprises, fortifying India's global trade stature.

Experts like Saurabh Kanchan from Deloitte India highlight the tariff reductions on passenger cars, shifting India's competitive dynamics by aligning its trade policies, potentially inviting significant foreign direct investments into the auto sector. The agreement also proposes enhanced terms for value-added agriculturals, aiming to shift sourcing preferences toward India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

