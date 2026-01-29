Left Menu

Redefining India's Legal Landscape: AI and the Path to a Modern Legal Profession

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, emphasized India's path towards self-reliance, highlighting the importance of constitutional values and legal innovation in a rapidly changing world. He introduced the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law and Regulation, underscoring technology's crucial role in redefining the legal profession for India's future.

Innovation and Ethics are Key for AI in Law says Cyril Shroff at JGU Public Lecture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OP Jindal University in Sonipat recently hosted Mr. Cyril Shroff, a prominent legal figure, who discussed the interplay between India's national identity, constitutional values, and leadership in an era of global uncertainty. Shroff emphasized the nation's commitment to self-reliance and the enduring significance of its long-standing civilizational values.

Addressing the audience, Shroff highlighted the decline of constitutional institutions worldwide and the crucial role played by domestic law and institutions in safeguarding these principles. He applauded India's democratic framework and its effective judiciary, underscoring the nation's resilience and identity despite historical challenges.

Shroff outlined his vision for India's legal future, focusing on AI, technology, and ethical governance. He conveyed his aspirations to modernize the legal profession through initiatives like the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law, and Regulation. Gender balance and innovation, he noted, are essential for shaping a progressive legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

