India's Fertiliser Sector Strides Towards Green Self-Reliance Amid West Asia Crisis
India assures farmers of adequate fertiliser supplies despite the West Asia crisis, emphasizing a stride towards self-reliance with green ammonia initiatives. Current stocks suffice for upcoming demands, while government diversification efforts explore new import sources globally, aiming to lessen dependence on traditional suppliers and manage domestic production challenges.
- Country:
- India
India's Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda announced on Monday that the country has adequate fertiliser stocks to meet domestic demands, urging farmers not to panic amid the crisis in West Asia. He described a new green ammonia supply agreement as a key step towards self-reliance in the sector.
India produced 306.67 lakh tonnes of urea for 2024-25, importing 56.47 lakh tonnes to meet demands. The government anticipates a requirement of 390 lakh tonnes for the upcoming Kharif season, with current stocks sufficient compared to last year.
The Gulf region remains crucial for India's imports, providing large percentages of urea and LNG for urea production. Efforts to diversify import sources include coordinating with international missions while increasing domestic production capabilities to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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