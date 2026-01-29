Left Menu

Balancing Act: India's Potential $100 Billion Agricultural Export Industry

The Economic Survey highlights the challenges and potential of India's agricultural export policy, suggesting improved market stability and strategic planning to reach a $100 billion export goal. Frequent policy changes affect supply chains and can deter foreign buyers, underscoring the need for consistent, long-term strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:11 IST
Balancing Act: India's Potential $100 Billion Agricultural Export Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey released on Thursday sheds light on the complexities of India's agricultural export policy, pointing out that frequent policy shifts can destabilize supply chains and deter international buyers.

Amid volatile domestic prices and production, trade policies have often been reoriented to tackle short-term issues, like inflation, with measures such as export bans. Although these can temporarily stabilize prices, they risk creating long-term reputational challenges for India's exports.

The survey suggests that strategic planning to harness India's potential could reach a $100 billion goal in combined exports of agriculture, marine products, and beverages over the next four years. Ensuring stable policies while balancing domestic supply with global demand is essential for tapping into this low-hanging fruit of economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026