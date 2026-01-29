Balancing Act: India's Potential $100 Billion Agricultural Export Industry

The Economic Survey released on Thursday sheds light on the complexities of India's agricultural export policy, pointing out that frequent policy shifts can destabilize supply chains and deter international buyers.

Amid volatile domestic prices and production, trade policies have often been reoriented to tackle short-term issues, like inflation, with measures such as export bans. Although these can temporarily stabilize prices, they risk creating long-term reputational challenges for India's exports.

The survey suggests that strategic planning to harness India's potential could reach a $100 billion goal in combined exports of agriculture, marine products, and beverages over the next four years. Ensuring stable policies while balancing domestic supply with global demand is essential for tapping into this low-hanging fruit of economic growth.

