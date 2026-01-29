Edrington's Strategic Expansion: Paul Ross Appointed COO in India
Edrington, a premium spirits company, appointed Paul Ross as COO for its India division, aiming for growth amidst a booming market influenced by a trade deal between the UK and India. The agreement reduces tariffs on Scotch Whisky, boosting Edrington's confidence in India's premium spirits appreciation.
India
- India
Edrington, renowned for its premium spirits portfolio, has named Paul Ross as the Chief Operating Officer for its Indian market. This appointment is a significant step in leveraging India's burgeoning spirits scene, following a pivotal trade agreement between the UK and India that is set to halve import tariffs on Scotch Whisky.
Ross's leadership aligns with Edrington's strategy to capitalize on India's growing demand for premium spirits, driven by a rising economy and enhanced consumer purchasing power. Edrington's commitment to the region reflects its trust in India's sophisticated consumer preferences for craft, provenance, and premium brand experiences.
As the world's largest whisky market by volume, India offers vast opportunities, particularly for Edrington's flagship brands like The Macallan and Highland Park. The firm aims to strengthen its market position under the Indo-UK trade deal, reducing whisky import duties substantially over the next decade.
