India's Economic Pulse: Navigating Growth and Global Challenges in 2025-26

The Economic Survey suggests a GDP growth of 6.8-7.2% for the next fiscal year, emphasizing the positive impact of reforms and a stable economy. Despite a weaker rupee, India is positioned better than others due to strong macro fundamentals. Calls for deeper institutional capacity to tackle global uncertainties were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recently released Economic Survey forecasts India's GDP growth to range between 6.8% and 7.2% for the upcoming fiscal year. This prediction, slightly less optimistic compared to the current fiscal's 7.4% estimate, is grounded in an economy buoyed by comprehensive reforms.

Despite the depreciating rupee, said to not reflect India's robust economic health, the survey maintains India's better standing amidst global economic challenges. It points out that the rupee's low valuation has some offsetting benefits, mitigating the impact of the higher tariffs imposed by the United States.

The document emphasizes the need for strengthening institutional frameworks to navigate geopolitical shifts affecting growth and investment. Furthermore, it underscores India's progressive path towards fiscal discipline and competitiveness in global trade, essential for sustaining medium-term growth.

