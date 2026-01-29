Economic Survey 2025-26: Navigating Uncertainties with Strategic Swadeshi

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the spotlight on India's resilient growth trajectory, forecasting a GDP rise to 6.8-7.2% for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Despite global challenges, the survey underscores India's proactive reforms, such as the GST overhaul, which converted uncertainties into opportunities. However, a potential AI boom shortfall may cause financial ripples, urging cautious asset valuations.

Emphasizing a disciplined Swadeshi strategy, the survey encourages a shift towards 'strategic indispensability', ensuring India becomes a crucial global supplier. Inflation is predicted to rise slightly, yet it's not expected to pose significant concern. Strategic trade agreements, such as an FTA with Europe, are expected to enhance India's manufacturing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)