Economic Survey 2025-26: Navigating Uncertainties with Strategic Swadeshi

The Economic Survey 2025-26 forecasts a GDP growth of 6.8-7.2% for the next fiscal. It emphasizes India's strategic shift towards a more disciplined approach to Swadeshi, amid global economic uncertainties. Fiscal discipline, inflation concerns, and AI impacts are also highlighted as key focus areas for the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:27 IST
The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the spotlight on India's resilient growth trajectory, forecasting a GDP rise to 6.8-7.2% for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Despite global challenges, the survey underscores India's proactive reforms, such as the GST overhaul, which converted uncertainties into opportunities. However, a potential AI boom shortfall may cause financial ripples, urging cautious asset valuations.

Emphasizing a disciplined Swadeshi strategy, the survey encourages a shift towards 'strategic indispensability', ensuring India becomes a crucial global supplier. Inflation is predicted to rise slightly, yet it's not expected to pose significant concern. Strategic trade agreements, such as an FTA with Europe, are expected to enhance India's manufacturing prowess.

