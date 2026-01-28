Left Menu

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli, India's top women's singles tennis player, earned a wild card entry to the Mumbai Open, a WTA 125k event. Reflecting on past performance, she highlights improvements in her game and aims to make a significant impact while inspiring young players in India.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, India's leading women's singles tennis star, has been awarded a wild card entry for the main draw at the upcoming Mumbai Open, a prestigious WTA 125k series event set to begin on February 2.

Yamalapalli played a significant role in helping India secure the second position in the Asia-Oceania Group 1 stage of the Billie Jean King Cup. She will compete on home turf again, preparing for intense matches that highlight her growth and commitment to the sport.

Reflecting on last year's performance, where she exited in the Round of 32, Yamalapalli has implemented strategic changes in her game, notably in her serve, to enhance her performance. She is eager to demonstrate her progress and motivate young tennis players in India through her participation in the L&T Mumbai Open.

