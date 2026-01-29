Mega Shipbuilding Cluster Set to Transform India's Maritime Sector
V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority collaborates with Tamil Nadu Corporation to establish a shipbuilding hub in Tuticorin, enhancing India's maritime industry. This initiative, backed by a recent MoU, forms a 50:50 joint venture and supports national goals for technological progress and infrastructure development in shipbuilding.
- Country:
- India
The V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) announced on Thursday the creation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) aimed at setting up a mega shipbuilding cluster in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi). This effort aims to propel advancements in India's maritime sector, the statement revealed.
This newly formed SPV—National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu—results from a 50:50 joint venture between VOCPA and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT). A foundational Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in September 2025 in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, marking a step forward in this endeavor.
Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairman of VOCPA, remarked that the joint venture signifies a transformative milestone for VOC Port and reflects India's maritime ambitions. Positioned in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, VOCPA is a significant player among the 12 major Indian ports, contributing to trade and economic development in the region. The shipbuilding cluster initiative supports the Union Cabinet's broader vision for expanding domestic shipbuilding capacity and advancing maritime infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VOCPA
- shipbuilding
- Tuticorin
- maritime
- India
- partnership
- technology
- infrastructure
- development
- cluster
ALSO READ
Alliance Air's 'Darpan' Magazine Relaunched to Reflect India's Cultural Tapestry
Aryan Dutt: Ready to Face India's Cricket Titans on Home Soil
Transformative Expansion: Indian Railways' Infrastructure Leap
Indian Energy Exchange Sees Profits Surge Amidst Favorable Market Conditions
India's Olympic Dreams: The Bid for 2036