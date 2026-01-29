Vedanta Achieves Record Profit in Landmark Quarter

In a landmark financial performance, Vedanta Ltd announced a striking 60% surge in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 7,807 crore in the quarter concluding December 2025. This significant rise stands against Rs 4,876 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

The company's consolidated revenue soared to Rs 45,899 crore, up from Rs 38,526 crore year-on-year. Executive Director Arun Misra hailed the quarter as momentous for Vedanta, noting an unprecedented EBITDA of Rs 15,171 crore with two segments achieving their best financial outcomes yet.

Vedanta's ongoing strategic progress, exemplified by its approved demerger into five independent entities, reflects its commitment to unlocking long-term value. As a leading producer of metals, oil, gas, and technology, Vedanta is propelling forward its ambitious growth trajectory.

