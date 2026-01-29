Deepak Fertilisers Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation reported a significant 44% decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 141.49 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26. This came despite an 11% rise in total income to Rs 2,876.23 crore as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

The decline in profit is primarily attributed to a 17% surge in expenses, which reached Rs 2,681.72 crore during the October-December quarter, up from Rs 2,290.79 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, the board has decided to permanently close and dismantle the methanol plant at its K1 Unit, which has been non-operational since August 2021. The company also invested USD 10,000 in its subsidiary Deepak Globochem Pte Ltd to expand its commodities business.

(With inputs from agencies.)