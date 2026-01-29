Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Challenges

India's Economic Survey forecasts the economy will grow by 6.8-7.2% in the coming fiscal year, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. Despite trade tensions and high tariffs from the US, strategic reforms and free trade agreements bolster India's economic outlook against global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:07 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is set to grow by 6.8-7.2% for the upcoming fiscal year starting in April, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey. This growth maintains India's standing as the fastest-growing major economy globally, even amidst trade risks and global market volatility.

The survey notes a slight slowdown to 7.2% from the current year's estimate of 7.4%, attributed to strong consumption and investment. Despite trade tensions with the US, where tariffs have been on the rise, India has responded with significant policy and tax reforms to mitigate these impacts.

Furthermore, ongoing trade negotiations with the US and recent free trade agreements, including a major deal with the EU, offer optimism for future economic stability. The survey also highlights robust tax collections and new tax legislation aimed at fostering compliance and simplifying structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026