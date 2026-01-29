MP CM transfers Rs 200 cr into accounts of over 1 lakh soybean farmers under state scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred approximately Rs 200 crore into the bank accounts of 1.17 lakh soybean farmers in the state as the final instalment under a government scheme. He transferred the amount into the accounts of beneficiary farmers under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana at the Annadata Samman ceremony held in Malhargarh in Mandsaur district. On the occasion, CM Yadav said that since the inception of the scheme, the government has disbursed approximately Rs 1,500 crore to more than 7.10 lakh farmers. ''Farmers are always concerned about their fields and barns. If the harvest is good, there is greenery for the whole year... But if for some reason the yield is low or if there is pest infestation, or the crop is damaged by hail or frost, then there is a year-long drought,'' he said. ''But that's not the case anymore. Farmers are our food providers. Whatever problem or difficulty they face, our government will always stand by them, support and shield them,'' he added. The CM described farmers as the true backbone of the state's economy and said his only goal is to improve their lives and bring prosperity to their fields and homes. ''The state's prosperity lies in the prosperity of farmers. The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana is the government's effort to bring prosperity to farmers' lives. This scheme is a tribute to the farmers' hard work, dedication, and commitment,'' he added. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement a government-funded payment scheme for the benefit of farmers. ''This scheme has ensured that soybean farmers in the state receive the full price for their crops,'' the CM said. Yadav also announced to bring mustard and groundnut crops under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana in the coming years. On this occasion, the CM performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a four-lane flyover on the Mandsaur-Neemuch State Highway in Malhargarh assembly constituency built at a cost of Rs 51.91 crore and a railway underbridge at Pipliya Mandi at a cost of Rs 5.53 crore. He also inaugurated the newly-constructed railway underpass on the Narayangarh road from Malhargarh railway station at a cost of Rs 2.06 crore.

