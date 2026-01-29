Reimagining e-Way Bills: Transforming Logistics Under GST Reforms

The Economic Survey has proposed a significant transformation of the e-Way Bill system, urging for a transition from enforcement-focused operations to a more facilitative approach for logistics. These reforms are designed to enhance the movement of goods across the country without increasing regulatory burdens.

To achieve secure consignment tracking, the Survey recommends implementing e-seals and electronic locks integrated with e-Way Bills and vehicle-tracking systems. It suggests focusing on risk-based alerts rather than discretionary checkpoints, promising to streamline logistics while ensuring compliance.

Collaborating with state governments is deemed crucial for these reforms. The Survey encourages the adoption of trust-based compliance models, promoting frameworks like 'trusted dealer' status to minimize physical checks for consistent taxpayers, ultimately reducing logistical delays and costs.