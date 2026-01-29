Air India Bets on Future with Airbus A321XLR Conversion

On Thursday, Air India declared the conversion of 15 of its current Airbus A321neo orders to the advanced A321XLR model. The announcement was made during Wings India 2026, attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

This conversion is a strategic decision to better position Air India for future international routes. The A321XLR offers significant improvements in range and efficiency, allowing the airline to open new non-stop routes while maintaining cost-effective operations.

With a solid partnership with Airbus, Air India also plans to continue its growth, as evidenced by the recent joint venture to establish an advanced pilot training facility. The conversion aligns with Air India's broader expansion plans, which include 542 new aircraft deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)