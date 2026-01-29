Orient Cement Q3 PAT up over 2-fold at Rs 27.8 cr

Adani group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 27.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of lower expenses. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 10.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Orient Cement Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 636.1 crore as against Rs 643.35 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were lower at Rs 596.35 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 629.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

