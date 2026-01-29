Left Menu

Orient Cement Q3 PAT up over 2-fold at Rs 27.8 cr

Revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 636.1 crore as against Rs 643.35 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were lower at Rs 596.35 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 629.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:39 IST
Orient Cement Q3 PAT up over 2-fold at Rs 27.8 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Adani group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 27.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of lower expenses. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 10.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Orient Cement Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 636.1 crore as against Rs 643.35 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were lower at Rs 596.35 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 629.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026