Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan bans import of animal products from India amid Nipah scare

The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan has banned animals and animal products from India and has tightened screening of arrivals at its international airports in the capital Bishkek and second largest city of Osh amid Nipah virus scare.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 23:24 IST
Kyrgyzstan bans import of animal products from India amid Nipah scare
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan has banned animals and animal products from India and has tightened screening of arrivals at its international airports in the capital Bishkek and second largest city of Osh amid Nipah virus scare. ''We have introduced strict infection control measures for all passengers arriving on international flights to Bishkek and Osh due to the virus currently spreading in India,'' Russia's TASS news agency reported. According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry, the measures have been implemented in response to the outbreak of the Nipah virus in India. At Bishkek's Manas Airport, all arriving passengers are screened for temperature using special computers. On Wednesday, Kyrgyz authorities imposed a ban on the import of animals and animal products from India due to the spread of the Nipah virus in the country. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry underscored that the Nipah virus can be transmitted from animals to humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026