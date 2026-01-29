India noted proposed launch of direct flights on Dhaka-Karachi sector by Biman Bangladesh: Govt

India has noted the proposed launch of direct flights on the ''Dhaka-Karachi sector'' by Biman Bangladesh, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government is aware of recent reports and discussions regarding the proposed commencement of direct commercial flights between Dhaka and Pakistan in the near future. ''The Government of India has noted the proposed launch of direct flights on the Dhaka-Karachi sector by Biman Bangladesh,'' Singh said. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also asked whether any ''request, proposal or informal communication'' has been received from Bangladesh, Pakistan or any airline seeking permission to use the Indian airspace for such future direct flights, and if so, the present status of such requests and the considerations under examination by the government. Also, the MEA was asked whether national security, diplomatic sensitivities and past bilateral arrangements with Pakistan have been factored into any deliberations. ''The overflight request was processed by the competent authorities of the Government of India as per procedure after due consideration of relevant factors in accordance with the provisions of the bilateral Air Services Agreement signed between the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh in 1978,'' Singh said. In a separate query, the government was asked if it is aware of a mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and if so, the measures planned to be taken by it to ''manoeuvre the situation'', and if not, the reasons for it. ''Yes, the government has seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,'' Singh said. ''The government constantly monitors all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it. India continues to engage with all regional partners to ensure that our national interests are protected,'' he added. In another query, the government was asked how it looks at Pakistan, which is ''backing China's claim that it mediated during Operation Sindoor'', and about the efforts being made to ''put a full-stop to all such speculation, be it from China, Pakistan or the US''. ''In response to the Pahalgam terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on April 22, 2025, India took a number of diplomatic steps and launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,'' Singh said. ''On May 10, 2025, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day. Government have publicly clarified on several occasions that this understanding was arrived at directly between the two DGsMO,'' the MoS said. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, carrying out airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

