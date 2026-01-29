Left Menu

India's Venture Capital Scene Set to Soar with #VC101 Initiative

India's venture capital ecosystem is maturing with the launch of the #VC101 programme by IVCA. Targeted at first-time fund managers, this initiative focuses on building institutional capabilities and governance. The programme emphasizes critical areas like regulatory compliance and LP engagement, ensuring the development of resilient venture platforms.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is advancing the country's venture capital landscape with the launch of its second #VC101 programme. Held in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the event targets first-time fund managers, providing a critical platform for building institutional capabilities and governance.

In recent years, India's VC ecosystem has shown remarkable resilience, with funding rebounding to $13.7 billion in 2024. The programme comes as cumulative commitments to Alternative Investment Funds exceed INR 15 lakh crore, indicating the rising influence of institutional capital.

#VC101 aims to address gaps in regulatory compliance, governance, and long-term fund building. As India's entrepreneurial ecosystem matures, such initiatives play a pivotal role in developing a disciplined and institutionally aligned VC environment.

