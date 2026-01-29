India's Venture Capital Scene Set to Soar with #VC101 Initiative
India's venture capital ecosystem is maturing with the launch of the #VC101 programme by IVCA. Targeted at first-time fund managers, this initiative focuses on building institutional capabilities and governance. The programme emphasizes critical areas like regulatory compliance and LP engagement, ensuring the development of resilient venture platforms.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is advancing the country's venture capital landscape with the launch of its second #VC101 programme. Held in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the event targets first-time fund managers, providing a critical platform for building institutional capabilities and governance.
In recent years, India's VC ecosystem has shown remarkable resilience, with funding rebounding to $13.7 billion in 2024. The programme comes as cumulative commitments to Alternative Investment Funds exceed INR 15 lakh crore, indicating the rising influence of institutional capital.
#VC101 aims to address gaps in regulatory compliance, governance, and long-term fund building. As India's entrepreneurial ecosystem matures, such initiatives play a pivotal role in developing a disciplined and institutionally aligned VC environment.
ALSO READ
Controversy Strikes EFI Over Coach Appointment Amid Governance Lapses
DSAC, FIBA and SASCOC Move to Rebuild Basketball Governance in SA
Re-examining RTI: Balancing Transparency and Governance
Tech-Driven Innovation Transforms Agricultural Governance in India
Revamping Regulatory Governance: The Impact of the Securities Markets Code Bill