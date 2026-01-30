World Bank–Backed PREFAT Project Lays Strong Foundations for Learning in Tunisia

Since its launch in 2018, the Strengthening Foundations for Learning Project (PREFAT) has played a transformative role in improving early and primary education across Tunisia’s most underserved regions, helping to expand access, raise quality and strengthen education management nationwide.

Implemented by Tunisia’s Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank, PREFAT has focused on improving learning conditions in public preschools and primary schools while increasing access to public preschool education in 31 localities across 12 lagging regions. The project combines infrastructure upgrades, teacher training, digital tools and learning assessments to lay the groundwork for long-term improvements in education outcomes.

The initiative builds on the World Bank’s long-standing partnership with Tunisia, which began in 1963 with its first education investment. Over six decades, the Bank has continued to support reforms aimed at improving access, equity and quality across the education system.

Expanding access to preschool education

A major achievement of PREFAT has been the expansion of public preschool education in underserved and rural areas. In the 2024–2025 school year, 9,429 children were enrolled in public preschools in PREFAT-targeted districts, including 4,644 girls and 4,785 boys.

The project supported the construction of around 100 new preschool classrooms in lagging regions and invested in child-friendly infrastructure and equipment. New learning materials, playgrounds, basketball backboards and gym mats have helped create safe, engaging environments that support early learning and physical development.

Teachers say the impact on children has been immediate. Educators in rural areas report that improved classroom environments foster stronger emotional well-being, social interaction and readiness to learn—key foundations for future academic success.

To strengthen quality, PREFAT trained more than 2,000 preschool teachers in innovative teaching methods, including the use of theatrical activities, and supported the development of early childhood education quality assurance tools. Teachers report noticeable differences in classroom behaviour, confidence and engagement among children who attended preschool compared to those who did not.

Improving learning conditions in primary schools

At the primary level, PREFAT has renovated around 80 schools in disadvantaged regions, upgrading classrooms, playgrounds and sanitation facilities. The project also delivered new furniture to 2,500 classrooms and equipped more than 1,600 computer labs, helping integrate digital tools into everyday learning.

Between 2019 and 2025, large-scale capacity building was rolled out nationwide. More than 55,000 teachers, 4,000 school principals, and the majority of inspectors and pedagogical assistants received training in areas such as pedagogy, life skills, didactics and school management.

Parents report that the improved learning environments have changed how children experience school, boosting motivation, attendance and enthusiasm for learning—particularly in rural and previously neglected areas.

Strengthening education management and data-driven policy

PREFAT has also modernised education governance through the launch of Tarbia.tn, a unified digital portal providing services for students, parents, teachers and administrators. The platform has improved efficiency, transparency and access to information across the primary education system.

To better understand learning outcomes, the project supported the introduction of standardised assessments, including the Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) and the Early Grade Mathematics Assessment (EGMA). The first EGRA assessment in 2021 tested children in Arabic and French and helped identify key reading gaps. A second EGRA was conducted in December 2025, with results now being analysed to track progress.

The 2023 EGMA assessment, covering 1,510 children across 151 schools, identified critical numeracy challenges and informed targeted interventions to address learning gaps.

Building a stronger future for Tunisia’s children

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of institutional transition, PREFAT has delivered results at scale. Over its lifetime, the project has benefited more than 900,000 students nationwide, with girls accounting for over 50% of beneficiaries.

By integrating infrastructure investment, teacher development, digital innovation and evidence-based policy tools, PREFAT represents a major milestone in Tunisia’s efforts to deliver quality, inclusive education. The foundations laid by the project are helping children learn, teachers inspire and communities build confidence in the future of public education.

While challenges remain, education leaders say PREFAT demonstrates what sustained partnership, innovation and commitment can achieve—and sets a strong platform for the next phase of education reform in Tunisia.