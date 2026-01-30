German commuter transport faces 'standstill' on Monday amid call for strike

German bus and commuter rail services ‌will likely grind to a halt across the country ⁠as the main public services trade union called for an almost nationwide strike in a ​dispute with municipal and state employers ‍over work conditions. "It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill ⁠in ‌the ⁠affected transport systems," union Verdi said in a ‍statement on Friday, adding that close to ​100,000 staff have been called on to ⁠walk out.

Verdi is pushing for better working ⁠conditions in local public transport, such as reduced working hours, longer breaks and ⁠better pay for night and weekend shifts. In ⁠some ‌regions, collective bargaining on overall pay is also ongoing.

