Left Menu

Indo-Arab strategic alliance set to expand beyond trade through new joint chamber

The Union of Arab Chambers has officially recognised the Indo-Arab Chamber as the 17th member of its joint Arab Foreign Chambers, marking an important shift in economic diplomacy between the two regions.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:34 IST
Indo-Arab strategic alliance set to expand beyond trade through new joint chamber
Khaled M. Hanafy, Secretary General, Union of Arab Chambers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union of Arab Chambers has officially recognised the Indo-Arab Chamber as the 17th member of its joint Arab Foreign Chambers, marking an important shift in economic diplomacy between the two regions. Speaking to ANI, the Secretary General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Khaled M Hanafy, highlighted that the inclusion of this chamber is a pivotal move intended to deepen and modernise the existing business framework.

"The Indo-Arab Chamber is considered the 17th in our joint Arab Foreign Chamber... I think that integrating this 17th chamber will enable us to have more business relations with India in the Arab countries," Hanafy stated, emphasising the structural importance of this new partnership. The vision for this collaboration extends far beyond the traditional exchange of goods and services.

According to Hanafy, the focus is shifting toward long-term investment and co-production rather than simple commerce. "The idea here is that we are not just seeking more trade exports and imports. We're talking about a strategic alliance between Indians and Arabs, with projects that could be located in the Arab countries and in India and target many other markets, not just target each other's markets," he explained. This approach suggests that India and the Arab world are looking to leverage their combined strengths to become a global manufacturing and logistics hub.

By establishing projects within both India and Arab nations, the alliance aims to use these regions as springboards for international exports. This "strategic alliance" model is designed to integrate supply chains and foster joint ventures in sectors like technology, energy, and infrastructure. As the 17th chamber begins its operations, the focus will remain on creating a sustainable economic ecosystem that benefits both regions while expanding their collective footprint in the global marketplace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026