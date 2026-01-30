Left Menu

Sebi opens special window for transfer, demat of physical securities from Feb 5

Capital markets regulator Sebi has introduced a special one-year window to allow investors to complete their pending transfer and dematerialisation of physical securities from February 5. In a circular issued on Friday, Sebi said, For investors who were unable to transfer their physical securities prior to April 1, 2019 due to various reasons, including procedural or documentation related challenges, the special window will open from February 5, 2026 to February 4, 2027.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has introduced a special one-year window to allow investors to complete their pending transfer and dematerialisation of physical securities from February 5. This will help investors regularise and complete transfer-cum-dematerialisation of securities and would facilitate such investors to get rightful access to their assets. In a circular issued on Friday, Sebi said, ''For investors who were unable to transfer their physical securities prior to April 1, 2019 due to various reasons, including procedural or documentation related challenges, the special window will open from February 5, 2026 to February 4, 2027. The window will also be available for such transfer requests which were submitted earlier and were rejected/returned/not attended to due to deficiency in the documents/ process/ or otherwise, Sebi said. The regulator has made it mandatory from April 1, 2019, for all share transfers to be carried out only in dematerialised form, a move intended to bring transparency and curb fraud in securities transactions. However, several investors, particularly those with legacy holdings or incomplete paperwork, had faced hurdles in complying with the new rules. The latest move will provide relief to investors and allow them to regularise ownership of their holdings without prolonged legal formalities, the regulator said. The provisions of the circular come into effect from February 5, 2026, it added.

