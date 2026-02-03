INDIAWOOD 2026: A Global Hub for Woodworking Innovation

The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre is set to host INDIAWOOD 2026, from February 26 to March 2, marking a pinnacle event for the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry. Organised by NürnbergMesse India, this edition highlights India's robust manufacturing capabilities with participation from 1,000 brands across 50 countries.

INDIAWOOD underscores India's position as a key player in the global supply chain, integrating advanced manufacturing, sustainability practices, and skill development. The event aligns with India's Viksit Bharat vision, aiming to cement the nation's standing as a trusted manufacturing destination while facilitating international collaborations.

As the India-EU Free Trade Agreement progresses, it promises enhanced market access for India's woodworking sector into Europe. INDIAWOOD will feature cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and advanced manufacturing discussions, spotlighting the industry's shift towards smart manufacturing and global integration.