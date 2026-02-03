Historic India-US Trade Deal Creates New Opportunities

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the newly signed India-US trade deal, describing it as a momentous step that will generate new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, farmers, youth, and enterprises.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lowers tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent, making it more favorable compared to tariffs on goods from countries like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

Chief Minister Patel emphasized the strategic significance of this 'landmark trade agreement,' achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, in boosting the 'Make In India' initiative and enhancing market access for Indian products.

