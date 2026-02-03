Left Menu

Historic India-US Trade Deal Creates New Opportunities

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the India-US trade agreement as historic, noting its potential to open fresh avenues for Indian MSMEs, farmers, youth, and businesses. The deal involves a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods, fostering enhanced bilateral trade and supporting India's economic initiatives.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the newly signed India-US trade deal, describing it as a momentous step that will generate new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, farmers, youth, and enterprises.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lowers tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent, making it more favorable compared to tariffs on goods from countries like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

Chief Minister Patel emphasized the strategic significance of this 'landmark trade agreement,' achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, in boosting the 'Make In India' initiative and enhancing market access for Indian products.

