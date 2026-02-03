Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Electoral Roll Revisions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the timing and fairness of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, claiming it unfairly targets opposition-ruled states ahead of assembly elections. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of partiality and vowed to support affected voters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious questions regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that it disenfranchises voters and lacks transparency.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Banerjee alleged that the process, conducted just before assembly elections, disproportionately targets opposition-ruled states.

She accused the Election Commission of acting under BJP influence, notably omitting BJP-ruled Assam from the revisions, and vowed to support affected voters in their fight for justice.

