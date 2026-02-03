Adani Ports Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Cargo Surge

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a significant 21% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, amounting to Rs 3,043 crore. This growth was attributed primarily to higher revenues from its key cargo handling operations.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 9,705 crore, marking a 22% year-on-year growth. Notably, domestic ports contributed Rs 6,701 crore to this figure, while international ports added Rs 1,067 crore. For the nine months ending December, APSEZ saw an 18% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 9,474 crore, while revenue increased by 24% to Rs 27,998 crore.

CEO Ashwani Gupta highlighted the company's strong and resilient performance, aided by strategic business moves and the acquisition of NQXT. APSEZ has adjusted its FY26 guidance, raising revenue expectations to Rs 38,000 crore and EBITDA to Rs 22,800 crore, with plans to invest Rs 11,000-12,000 crore in capital expenditure.

