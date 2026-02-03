Left Menu

Adani Ports Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Cargo Surge

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced a 21% growth in net profit for Q3 FY26, driven by increased revenues in cargo handling. The company revised its revenue and EBITDA guidance upwards, reflecting strong performance across its business sectors and recent acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:10 IST
Adani Ports Reports Robust Profit Growth Amid Cargo Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a significant 21% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, amounting to Rs 3,043 crore. This growth was attributed primarily to higher revenues from its key cargo handling operations.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 9,705 crore, marking a 22% year-on-year growth. Notably, domestic ports contributed Rs 6,701 crore to this figure, while international ports added Rs 1,067 crore. For the nine months ending December, APSEZ saw an 18% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 9,474 crore, while revenue increased by 24% to Rs 27,998 crore.

CEO Ashwani Gupta highlighted the company's strong and resilient performance, aided by strategic business moves and the acquisition of NQXT. APSEZ has adjusted its FY26 guidance, raising revenue expectations to Rs 38,000 crore and EBITDA to Rs 22,800 crore, with plans to invest Rs 11,000-12,000 crore in capital expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026