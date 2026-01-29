HUDCO's Profit Dips Despite Revenue Growth in Q3

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) reported a 3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 713 crore for the December quarter, attributed to increased expenses.

Despite this, the state-owned firm saw its total income rise to Rs 3,505.57 crore, compared to Rs 2,770.14 crore in the previous year.

The company's board approved a third interim dividend and sought to enhance its borrowing capacity for urban development finance, increasing it to Rs 80,000 crore for the next fiscal year.